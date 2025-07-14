Safe Place Foundation, Inc. hosts back-to-school clothes giveaway

The nonprofit, founded during the pandemic, has a mission of providing the community with whatever resources they need.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Getting laid off from a job can be devastating.

But when SaPerior Patton, the founder and president of Safe Place Foundation, Inc., was laid off during the pandemic, she saw it as an opportunity to give back.

“I started feeding people the next day,” Patton said. “We started with $50, my last $50 in 25 meals. And now we’re over 50,000 meals to the community. Ever since then, we’ve been helping the homeless. We’ve been providing food. We’ve been providing temporary and permanent shelter. We also do community wash days where we wash and dry clothes for free for children. And we do Christmas giveaways. Back to school. And also today this is our first back-to-school clothing giveaway, which I’m so, so excited about.”

Patton said new back-to-school clothes mean everything to kids.

“It gives them confidence,” Patton said. “It cuts down on bullying. And it just helps them to feel good about themselves.”

These young volunteers giving back to their community warmed Patton’s heart.

“The youth are my heart,” Patton said. “And so just to see them giving back to each other, it means the world.”

On Saturday, the 19th, the Safe Place Foundation will be hosting a community wash day at Xtreme Clean laundromat on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive West.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.