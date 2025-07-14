Columbus family turns pain into purpose with “Back2School” drive

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus family turns pain into purpose with a back-to-school drive.

The family hosted the event at the Columbus Lock and Dam to honor of their late loved one Sunday afternoon, July 13.

“Once my nephew passed from a tragedy, I wanted to turn it into like a triumph,” said Rickey Harris, Antaves’ Uncle.

Rickey Harris has always wanted to give back to his community.

In 2021, he founded the non-profit, Takes a Village, in honor of his late nephew, Antaves R. Harris Petty.

“It started with one person’s idea, but it’s a whole movement. And I couldn’t do any of this without my people,” said Rickey Harris.

The organization hosted its 5th annual “Back2School” Drive on Sunday, July 13.

Family and friends gathered to honor the life of Antaves.

“Outgoing, friendly, just an amazing young man. Just any person he comes across, he doesn’t meet any strangers,” said Katrina Porter, Antaves’ mother.

The teenager died in 2017 in a car accident.

“A tragedy to me. It was a tragic as well,” said Porter.

Antaves’ mother, Katrina Porter, said the week leading up to the backpack drive was challenging emotionally, but she is grateful for the community that supports her.

“Just having a village to come out and support this good cause made me just a proud parent to know that I did a great job with raising him,” said Porter.

T.A.V. , also know as “Takes a Village”, was named after Antaves, also known as “Tav”.

The non-profit gave out over 500 book bags and supplies to the community.

Childhood friends of Antaves also attended.

“Once you go in the ground, you know, some people forget about you, but his family, his peers, we haven’t forgot him man,” said Fred Harris, a childhood friend of Antaves.

“That was my closest friend, one of my closest friends. He was like a brother to me. We been locked in every since Columbus Cowboys’ days with Coach Colom,” said Jarrod Bush, a childhood friend of Antaves.

Before Antaves passed, he played football for New Hope High.

“He’s just an amazing, joyful, smart student who right now would be in the NFL if he was still with us,” said Roxie Bailey, a cousin of Antaves.

“Long live my brother. I love you. We all miss you brother,” said Bush.

Takes A Village also provided free food and prizes for the community.

The event will continue next year.

For more information on how to connect with or donate, you can visit TakesAVillage.info.

