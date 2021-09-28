After watching WCBI, a wanted Macon man turns himself in to the police

33-year-old Willie Slaughter Jr. is now in the Noxubee County jail on a 100,000 dollar bond.

He’s accused of shooting someone late last week.

Police Chief Davine Beck says the victim and his car were both struck by bullets.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the gunfire.

Slaughter is charged aggravated assault.

The victim is recovering.

Beck tells WCBI the incident remains under investigation.