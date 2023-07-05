Afternoon Storms Again on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After all, it is July. More hot and humid days are on the way, with a chance for afternoon storms.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms are likely early in the evening, but things should begin to clear up by 9-10 PM. Based on how things are trending, I’m hopeful that fireworks shows around the area will be dry at 9 PM. Otherwise, extra clouds hang around overnight as showers and storms fizzle out. It’ll be mild and humid, with lows in the low 70s. Feeling comfortable outside thanks to that rain-cooled air!

WEDNESDAY: More of the same. We’ll have clouds and peeks of sun to start the day, then storms fire up in the afternoon. One or two storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Highs are once again near 90°. Chance of rain: 60%.

THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun, then scattered storms in the afternoon. High near 90°. Chance of rain: 50%.

THE WEEKEND: Rain chances look much lower on Saturday, with only the chance for an isolated storm. Clouds will increase again on Sunday, with showers and storms looking a little more likely. Highs stay in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the low 70s.