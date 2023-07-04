Afternoon storms continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Normal July temperatures continue this week with afternoon storm chances each day.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: After a mostly dry start to the day, scattered to locally numerous showers & storms are likely again in the afternoon. Daytime highs should reach near 90 degrees with the heat index as high as 105° before any storms develop. Like yesterday, most will stay below severe limits; however, a few could briefly become strong with gusty wind. Most storms should weaken between 7-9 PM.

WED/THU: Scattered storms stay likely in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° – fairly common stuff for early July!

FRI/WEEKEND: We may catch a relative break Friday with the number of storms being lower. Isolated to scattered storms return for the weekend but should be focused in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower 90s through the weekend.