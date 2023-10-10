AG Lynn Fitch stops in Columbus to talk about human trafficking

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be hard to believe. But human trafficking happens here in Mississippi.

That’s according to the state’s attorney general.

The Lowndes County Republican Women invited Lynn Fitch as their midday speaker.

Fitch says one program in her office is called “Be the Solution.”

She told the group that the AG’s office works with long-haul drivers and even bus drivers to recognize the signs of trafficking.

She said she wanted the general public to call in tips if they see something that looks off.

“Human trafficking is horrific and again it is happening across the world, our country but in the state of Mississippi and it is real. You know we said that we would actively go head to head with this human trafficking and we have to be the solution spending initiative to get out there and tell these human trafficking that our goal is to eliminate human trafficking and protect these women and we have been very successful and we have been able to work with certain laws of our partners,” said Fitch.

For more resources, you can go to the state attorney general’s website and look for Be the Solution.

