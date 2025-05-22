Age is just a number for members of “Young at Heart”

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – When he retired several years ago, Marty Polk wanted to make sure he stayed active.

“Trying to keep ourselves in pretty decent shape,” Polk said.

Polk joined the “Young at Heart” group. He meets with 20 or so others at the West Amory Community Center every Tuesday and Thursday.

Each meeting starts with prayer, then exercises and dancing.

“A lot of the people here, we are church members, and we are friends, outside of church, and this place, we just have a good time,” Polk said.

Young at Heart is part of the Amory Parks and Rec program. Members pay a $5 monthly fee, and go on field trips, attend an annual prom, celebrate birthdays every month, and enjoy food and fellowship.

“I like everything, the companionship, we pray, exercise and eat together, we go through all good times and help each other through tough times,” said Elizabeth Dykes.

“It keeps you going, even sometimes I may not feel like going, but I really enjoy it when I come here,” said Gynell Hughes.

Jamica James is a senior citizen coordinator and event planner for the city of Amory Parks and Recreation. She plans their activities and leads the dance parties.

No matter their age, members of this group say they look forward to every meeting.

“I was having complications, my doctor said I need to exercise more. I was already part of this, but started to put extra work into it,” said Dianne Standifer.

“Some of the members encouraged me to come out, I’m a diabetic, it helps me,” said Daphine Whitfield.

“I encourage everyone who can come and enjoy themselves, it is enjoyable we do a lot of laughing, we are just a happy group,” said Leeotis Hubbard.

As long as you are at least 55, you can join the Young at Heart group, Monday through Thursday.

For more information, call 662 256 5721.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.