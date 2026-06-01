Weekend kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – This weekend kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week.

The nationwide celebration runs from June 6 through June 14, and in Mississippi, June 6 and 7 have been designated as Free Fishing Days.

This allows Mississippi residents to participate without a license and fishing permits will not be required to have a fishing permit on state fishing and park lakes during these two days.

There will also be a Free Fishing Day on July 4.

To learn more about the upcoming dates or to apply for your fishing license, you can visit mdwfp.com.

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