Aggravated Assault Arrest In Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Friday 13th arrest lands a suspected stabber behind bars.

35 year-old Jason Ellis, of Starkville, was served a felony warrant for an October 6 stabbing at the Westside Market on Westside Drive.

The warrant was officially for aggravated assault and once served, Ellis was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

His initial court appearance was yesterday, October 16, and has a total bond of $57,000.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call SPD at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.