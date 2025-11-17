Aggravated assault conviction upheld for a man in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld the Aggravated Assault conviction of the man who crashed into a four-wheeler. leaving one child dead and another seriously injured.

Willis Miller was convicted of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated DUI in 2024 for the 2022 crash on Williams Road in Oktibbeha County that claimed the life of 9-year-old Gabby Frazier.

Miller was sentenced to a mandatory 45 years in prison.

He appealed the Aggravated Assault conviction, arguing that the indictment was defective due to its wording, and the State’s attempt to fix the defect was itself defective.

The State Supreme Court Justices found that the indictment was not defective, and affirmed the original conviction.

Evidence presented in court showed Miller had a blood alcohol concentration of point one three one and was driving 97 miles per hour on the wrong side of the road when he hit the 4-wheeler.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X