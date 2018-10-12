Agreement Reached in Eviction Case

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi landlord has agreed to pay $2,500 to an interracial couple he evicted in 2016.

Erica and Stanley Hoskins rented a space in a Belden RV park from Gene and Linda Baker back in 2016.

The transaction went smoothly until Baker discovered Erica was white and her husband, Stanley, was black. Erica Hoskins told WCBI the day after the eviction that Baker said his church and the community did not approve of interracial couples.

The Housing and Urban Development consent order says Baker must pay the couple $500 a month until February 2019. The Bakers must also attend a four hour training on fair housing rules if they decide to rent property in the future.

Both sides also say if all the terms of the HUD order are met the charge against the Bakers will be expunged.