Agriculture conference highlights female farmers

" A-lot of people don't understand the contributions that women make to agriculture so we just want to make sure that we showcase those talents and showcase those women,"said Director Carolyn Jones.

MONROE COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)- Farmers from all across the region are gathering in Tupelo.

Mississippi is often recognized for agriculture.

From large to small areas of land, farmers harvest, care, and tend to their crops around the clock.

Director of Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance Carolyn Jones is hosting a Women in Agriculture Conference, to highlight farmers who are women.

One of the first stops of the conference is at her farm.

Jones says she and her husband have been farming since 1976.

The purpose is to show the community, especially young adults, the importance of farming and agriculture.

” A-lot of young people don’t understand the history of farmers in Mississippi and farmers all over the world actually. That’s one of the things we work to introduce that type of education to students. They’re gonna have to understand the value of farming of the history of farming,” said Jones.

Jones says Alcorn State University is helping sponsor the tour.

And the USDA will have a hand for safe food handling and practices.

Knowledge, Jones say, is key when it comes to having a green thumb.

” We’re trying to make people understand you don’t have to have 100 acres of land in order to be able to have a farm, you can grow fresh fruits and vegetables in pots,” said Jones.

Jones says the final day of the conference will end with a hospitality night with the Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance.

” Make sure they are aware of the contributions that are made by females to the agriculture industry. It’s a community thing and everybody is apart of the community. We always try to stress that we’re in the community, we’re apart of the community and we want to make our communities better,” said Jones.

Jones is expecting around 200 people for the farm tour on Monday.

The Women in Agriculture Conference will be held until the 30th.