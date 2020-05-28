AG’s office drops charges against former Columbus police officer involved in fatal 2015 shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New developments were released Thursday in a long-time investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in 2015.

The Attorney General’s office confirmed the manslaughter charge against Officer Canyon Boykin has been dropped.

Boykin was charged in the 2015 shooting death of Ricky Ball.

That paperwork will have to be filed at the courthouse, so far, that official paperwork hasn’t been filed.

The Attorney General’s office released the following statement:

“The Attorney General’s Office did meet with the family. The Office did a thorough and independent review of the thousands of documents in this case file and concluded that there is not evidence on which to prosecute the case against Officer Boykin. In fact, all evidence, including forensics and the sworn statements of four separate MBI investigators, points to necessary self-defense.”

Boykin was indicted on a manslaughter charge in 2016. The fatal officer-involved shooting happened on October 16, 2015.

Ricky Ball was pulled over in North Columbus. Columbus police said then Ball got out of the vehicle and ran. Boykin gave chase and caught up with Ball, allegedly tasing him. Ball reportedly got up to run again and Boykin claimed he saw a gun and shot the Columbus man.

Ball was later found by a house.

On scene, investigators found a stolen gun tied back to a Columbus police officer.

Boykin was fired from CPD shortly after the shooting in turn suing the city in which a settlement was reached.

WCBI has reached out to Ball’s family for a comment but haven’t heard back yet.

Boykin’s attorney Jim Waide sent the following statement:

“There was absolutely no evidence it was anything but self-defense. It’s a tragedy when for anyone to die. Canyon was doing what he was sent to do and had to defend himself. It’s ashamed we have an over-emphasis of enforcing the drug laws, but Canyon has no control over the city’s policies. He was just doing what he was sent to do.”

District Attorney Scott Colom is having a press conference Friday morning to address the AG’s office decision.