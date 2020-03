COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Airbus facility in Lowndes County will be staying busy for awhile.

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced on Tuesday that Airbus has been awarded a $122 million contract to produce 15 Lakota Helicopters for the U.S. Army.

All work will be performed at Airbus’s Columbus plant.

Delivery date is expected to be in 2022.