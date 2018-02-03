AKA hosts “Pink Goes Red” Zumba Session

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Meanwhile, the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority encouraged the community to get in motion as well to help fight heart disease.

The Sorority held a “Pink Goes Red” Zumba session this morning at the O.C.H. Wellness Center.

The group invited the community to join in for an hour of high energy dancing and plenty of fun.

WCBI’s Scott Martin and Renae Skinner showed off some fancy footwork.

The sorority annually hosts an event to coincide with the American Heart Association’s “Wear Red” campaign to encourage women to take care of their hearts and know the signs of heart disease.

Participants also brought canned goods that the organization will donate to a local food pantry.