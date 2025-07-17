AL Governor announces funding for 12 statewide road projects

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The State of Alabama is paving the way for some road improvements in Lamar County.

Governor Kay Ivey announced that more than $3 million in state funding is being spread across 12 road projects in Alabama.

The money is from the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Annual Grant Program, which was created as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act.

The money comes from the state’s gas tax.

$350,000 will be coming to Vernon to resurface County Road 9 from the city limits to its intersection with Highway 17.

In the six years since the Rebuild Alabama Act was passed, the state has awarded more than 66 million dollars for local projects.

