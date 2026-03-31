AL law enforcement provides update on Perry County homicide investigation

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau gives updates on a homicide investigation in Perry County.

According to the agency, at the request of the Uniontown Police Department, Special Agents launched a death investigation on on Sunday, March 29.

Around 1:09 a.m., officers with Uniontown PD responded to a call regarding a shooting that occurred in the 200 Block of Water Avenue.

Upon arrival, 26-year-old Erika Latavia Latham of Reform, was found to have been struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead.

The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Deandre Brandell Langhorne of Uniontown, was

arrested and charged with Manslaughter on Monday, March 30.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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