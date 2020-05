Mississippi and Alabama saw sharp increases in unemployment numbers.

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics released the data Friday.

Mississippi’s unemployment rate for April is 15.4%. In March it was 5.3%.

Alabama’s rate is 12.9%. In March it stood at t3.2%.

The federal agency said every state in the country saw an increase in unemployment numbers last month.

Hawaii, Nevada, and Michigan were the hardest hit with rates over 20%.