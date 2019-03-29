Alabama announces delay in some unemployment payments in April

ALA DOL RELEASE

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Labor is changing service providers for the Unemployment Compensation Debit Cards. Due to technical difficulties with this conversion, the release of the new cards has been delayed until April 10, 2019.



For recipients that do not already have a green card, any payments issued March 26, 2019 through April 10, 2019, will be sent via paper check. All recipients who have chosen the debit card will receive funds on the new tan card for all payments issued on or after April 10, 2019.

Recipients who are receiving benefits via direct deposit to a personal bank account will not be affected by this change.

The new cards will be tan in color and will replace the existing green cards. Claimants should continue to use their green cards until the balance is zero.

Recipients are strongly encouraged to ensure that the Department of Labor has a valid, current address on file. Any updates should be made as soon as possible. Changes can be made by calling 1-800-361-4524 or by visiting https://labor.alabama.gov/uc/ICCS/default.aspx and selecting “change personal information.”

Many of the features that are available on the current debit cards will be available on the new cards, including: unlimited and free U.S. card purchases, online bill pay, unlimited and free online card purchases, and free over-the-counter withdrawals at any participating MasterCard member bank branches. There will continue to be no fee to recipients using in-network ATMs for withdrawals, but the ATM network is changing. With the new card, there is no fee for ATM withdrawals conducted at MoneyPass ATM locations (visit https://www.moneypass.com/atm-locator.html for a listing of ATMs).

For more information on the new debit cards, or to file an unemployment compensation claim, visit www.labor.alabama.gov.