FAYETTE, Ala. (WCBI) – The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Fayette child.

Around 1:15P.M. Monday, a PT Cruiser driven by Ashley Cooper ran off the road and overturned on Alabama State Highway 171 near Jackson Robinson Road north of Fayette.

Cooper and her child, one year old Jazlyn K. Cooper, were taken to Druid City Hospital in Fayette, where Jazlyn died of her injuries..