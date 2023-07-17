Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend

ALABAMA (WCBI) – This weekend, parents have a chance to purchase school supplies for their kids tax-free.

Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is from July 21 through July 23.

On certain items, a sales tax will not be applied, creating a window of opportunity to save as students gear up for school.

Typical school supplies, computers, and school uniforms are included in the program.

In our viewing area, this will affect Pickens and Lamar Counties.

