Alabama chase ends in Lowndes County

MILPORT, Ala. (WCBI)- Two men are in custody after a police chase crosses state lines.

The chased started just after 5 p.m. Thursday in Milport, Alabama on Highway 96.

- Advertisement -

Police Chief Charles White says police were trying to pull over a silver car for speeding.

White says the car was clocked going 73 mph in a 50 mph zone.

The chase reached speeds up to 115 miles per hour.

When police tried to pull it over, it kept driving down 96 which turns into Highway 50.

The chase came to an end on Carlene Williams Road in Lowndes County.

White says two people were taken into custody.

One suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out.