Alabama church vandalized and caught on fire

A church is usually a place off limits to crime

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI)- A church is usually a place off-limits to crime. Alpha and Omega Ministry is a small church on the outskirts of Sulligent, Alabama. The church got vandalized late Sunday evening; which left questions to be answered.

When Apostle Foster Wallace, the pastor of the church, arrived to see the damage; he was speechless.

“I just can’t explain it. I’ve been going around from room to room trying to see you know whether or not was it still a fire or whatever and I called 911 and the fire department,” said Wallace.

Two pews were burned and soot-covered the inside of the entire church. The pastor said the suspect came to the back of the church and busted the window before throwing something on the inside causing a lot of smoke, smut, and damage to the church.

“It really happened that Sunday night but my son came down on Monday and he called us and said get down here real quick that’s when we walked in and saw it had been vandalized,” said Wallace.

Sunday service won’t go in at the church for a while, as they try to clean up the mess. The pastor has been in touch with his congregation and is trying to figure out a plan moving forward.

“I called them and told them what happened and everything so I’m still in contact with them. Got to figure out what we’re going to do about having church until we can get our church back going,” said Wallace.

Sulligent police has a person of interest in the crime and an arrest could be made soon.