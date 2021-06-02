Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces run for another term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is running for another full term as governor.

The 76-year-old Republican made the announcement in a video message released by her campaign.

She emphasized her administration’s investment in infrastructure, job creation, the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its low unemployment rate.

Ivey won her first full term in 2018. That came a year after succeeding Gov. Robert Bentley, who suddenly resigned amid an impeachment investigation.

She says Alabama is working again thanks to its people’s faith, resilience and common sense.

Democrats have yet to announce a candidate to run against her.