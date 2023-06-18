Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs grocery tax cut into law

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama shoppers are expected to see a slight decrease in their grocery bills starting in September.

Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday she had signed House Bill 479, which will reduce the Alabama grocery tax into law.

The bill will reduce the tax on food items from 4% to 3% and has the possibility to be lowered after certain conditions are met.

Mayor of Vernon, Glenn Crawford says that many families have struggled the past two years with high costs and issues in the supply chain.

He hopes to see this bill help all Alabama citizens.

” They are trying to say hey, let’s help these people, let’s not just give back to the people who need assistance from the government, let’s help everybody, and that’s what that sales tax reduction is all about. Bringing the cost of living down a little bit for the people in the rural areas as well as the big areas,” said Crawford.

The bill will go into effect on September 1.