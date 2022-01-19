Alabama Governor calling State Legislature into special session

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey called the State legislature into a special session this morning in order to figure out how to handle American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Governor Ivey says the state will wisely spend the ARPA funds in particular areas.

These areas include statewide broadband connectivity and water and sewer infrastructure.

Funds will also be invested in hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers.