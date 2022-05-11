Alabama governor relieved over capture of Casey White and Vicky White

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Casey White will soon be returning to a north Alabama jail, following his capture and the apparent suicide of Vicky White.

Tuesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey expressed her relief that the manhunt was over.

“I’m delighted that they’re no longer a negative force in our society,” she says. “I congratulate law enforcement on their efforts and the public on providing tips that helped to wrap that case up.”

Law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana, where the duo was captured, say Casey White has waived extradition to Alabama.

Investigators there believe he was prepared to have a shootout with police but when a pursuit ended in a crash it spoiled the plans.

Several guns were found in the car that the suspects were in and they also had 29 thousand dollars on them.

The former Lauderdale County, Alabama jailer had sold her home before helping Casey White escape.

The couple had also paid for a 14-night stay at a hotel in Evansville.

Governor Ivey had previously offered two $5,000 rewards for information leading to the fugitives’ arrest. She says that as far as she knows, that offer remains on the table.