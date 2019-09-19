Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced she has lung cancer.

Ivey said a tiny, isolated, malignancy was found during a routine exam.

In Thursday’s press release, Ivey said the spot on her lung was caught early, is treatable and will have little impact on her schedule.

The Republican Governor will have an outpatient procedure at UAB Friday, which will allow her to begin specialized radiation treatments.

Ivey said the treatment has a high rate of success.

She welcomed support and prayers through the process.