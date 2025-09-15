Alabama Governor makes a stop in Gordo for Back-to-School tour

GORDO, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Back-to-School tour made a stop in Pickens County at Gordo Elementary and Pre-K.

The Pickens County School District recently expanded its Pre-K program, opening 4 new classrooms around the district.

Alabama Governor Ivey gave the younger generations a message.

“You are the future of Alabama. You are the future of America,” Ivey said. “These young people are focused on becoming good, solid students, so they can become strong Alabamians.”

This school year, schools across the nation will be celebrating the upcoming 250th birthday of America.

Governor Ivey said her main focus is ensuring students in Alabama have the best education possible.

“Strong students make a strong Alabama and a strong nation. We want our students to be strong,” Ivey said.

Pickens County Superintendent Shawn McDaniel said, along with the America250 celebration, Governor Ivey is celebrating the Pre-K expansion in the district, which has grown from 19 to 78 students.

“That’s what’s so great about it is the opportunity to give students the chance to get an early start so they are socially, emotionally, and academically ready,” McDaniel said. “So, therefore, when they enter into kindergarten, that gives them a head start so that they can start on the Numeracy Act and the Literacy Act and be very successful.”

The Lead Pre-K teacher at Gordo Elementary, Wendy Brown, attributes the state’s 20-place jump on America’s Report Card to Pre-K programs.

“We’re going to continue. Our scores are going to get higher. Things are going to, because now we’ve expanded. And Pickens County is only going to grow from here,” Brown said.

McDaniel understands there are challenges that come with growth.

“At this point in time, the challenges that we face, we still need funding. We’re going to need to continue to expand and offer more opportunities, take deeper dives into data, which creates a need for funding across our state,” McDaniel said. “We’re going to need teachers. We’ve got to have highly trained teachers to continue to move forward, to go into the classrooms and take care of our children every day. I think that’s vitally important. And, of course, we’re working together to create that. But it’s going to take time, and it’s going to be a challenge.”

McDaniel says he believes the district will see the fruits of this program by the time the students finish 2nd grade.

“I do see this class as one that they’ll start the progress of turning the tide,” McDaniel said.

Students in Pre-K programs from all over the district were in attendance.