Alabama Governor reminds residents about 2-month State Grocery Tax Holiday

ALLABAMA (WCBI) – Governor Kay Ivey is reminding Alabamians about the 2-month State Grocery Tax Holiday.

According to a release from the Governor’s Press Office, this begins today and remains in effect for the months of May and June.

Earlier this month, Governor Ivey signed legislation providing this tax relief.

Representative James Lomax and Senator Arthur Orr carried the bill.

House Bill 527 also provides an income tax deduction for qualified overtime compensation, up to $1,000.

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