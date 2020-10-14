Alabama HC Nick Saban and AD Greg Byrne Test Positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (WCBI) — Just days after making the trip to Oxford, Ms., for the Ole Miss-Alabama match-up, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19.

In a released statement from Alabama Athletics, “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Saban said. “I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

No. 2 Alabama is slated for a Top 25 match-up against No. 3 Georgia in Tuscaloosa, October 17th.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, October 14th.

“Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive,” Byrne said. “Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”

This story will be updated.