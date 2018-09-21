Alabama inmate stabbed to death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An inmate has been stabbed to death at a state prison in Alabama.



Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said the stabbing occurred Thursday night at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

Horton said 33-year-old Rogarius Bray was fatally stabbed during a fight with another inmate in a housing area. Bray was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Prison officials say 42-year-old Brandy Harris will be charged with first-degree murder.

The victim was serving a life sentence for a 2003 first-degree robbery and murder conviction in Jefferson County. Harris is serving a 50-year sentence for a 1997 murder conviction in Walker County.

Six inmates have been fatally stabbed in state prisons this year. Three of those were at St. Clair.