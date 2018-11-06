Alabama man arrested for alleged child sex crimes in Mississippi

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alabama man is accused of multiple counts of child sex crimes in Mississippi.

57-year-old Frank David Harrison of Ethelsville, Alabama was arrested Monday by Lowndes County Deputies.

Harrison is charged with three counts of Sexual Battery and two counts of Child Molestation.

Back on October 11th, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office got a report from Child Protection Services alleging the abuse of two victims.

Investigators say the alleged crime happened between the years of 2009 and 2014 when he lived in Lowndes County.

Both victims were under the age of 14 at the time of the crime.

Harrison’s bond has not yet been set.