Alabama man arrested for sexual battery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alabama man is in the Lee County Jail and may be staying there a while.

On Monday, April 8, the Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance on Allen Street.

Officers found a victim who said she had been physically and sexually assaulted.

The suspect, Colby Bates of Vina, Alabama, was still on the scene and was arrested.

Bates is charged with one count of Sexual Battery.

At the time of his arrest, Bates had active warrants from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Franklin County, Alabama, and Tupelo Municipal Court.

A judge ordered him to be held without bond.

