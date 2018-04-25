Alabama man charged with child porn distribution, production

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man accused of distributing inappropriate images of an underage girl online is now charged with producing child porn.

Twenty-four-year-old Andrew Benjamin Cantley of Auburn was arrested April 16 on unrelated charges. Cantley was charged with possessing child porn following an investigation into inappropriate images of a minor being posted online. Authorities served him with a new arrest warrant while he was in jail.

News outlets report Auburn police announced Tuesday that Cantley also is now charged with producing pornography with minors. The investigation is ongoing.

It has not been reported if Cantley has a lawyer.

