Out of time: Okolona homeowners face forcible yard clean-up

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – People tend to do more yard work in the spring and summer months.

One family in Okolona was given years to clean their yard or law enforcement would forcibly remove the junk and debris.

Okolona Chief of Police Tommy Ivy said the homeowners had a two to three-year notice before code enforcement ordered the removal of at least 15 different vehicles from their yards.

He said no action was taken by the property owners to comply with the ordinance in all that time.

Now, that delay could cost them a pretty penny.

“We have had these cars here and they’re a nuisance to the city. You’re supposed to have a fence around it if you are going to work on them so they can’t be seen….(and if they don’t?) then the code enforcer will be at the scene,” said Ivy.

Ivy said the vehicles were taken to two different impound lots.

The owners have a certain number of days to pay towing fees and daily service fees, all of which have to be paid before the vehicles can be released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X