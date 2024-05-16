WCBI Job Fair May 2024 recap

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Area employers are ready to hire good workers. And today they had the chance to meet applicants at the WCBI Job Fair in Starkville.

There were 22 vendors onsite from a wide range of fields including industry, military, health care, hospitality, and law enforcement.

They met with potential employees, accepted resumes, and talked about pay, benefits, and amenities they offer their workers.

Representatives from International Paper say job fairs give them an opportunity to introduce themselves to applicants in a personal way.

“Well, we like to get our name out a lot of times people don’t know what we do. And so it’s our opportunity to kind of share that with them, show us, show them our product, talk to them about shift schedules and those kinds of things so that we’re not such a mystery, and hopefully, you know, make some connections with some people that you know, we can, you know, find them a good job,” said Patty Thrash, Recruiting Specialist at International Paper.

More than 200 hundred people attended the job fair. One of our vendors hired six people on the spot.

