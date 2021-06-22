Alabama man charged with kidnapping, robbery and theft of property

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Pickens County kidnapping case has come to an end in Columbus.

30-year-old Timothy Prude of Ethelsville is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and theft of property.

- Advertisement -

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall says a passerby noticed a woman in trouble last week and called deputies.

Hall tells WCBI the woman was taken to a Columbus hotel against her will and had severe injuries.

Eventually, she was able to escape and had a friend take her back to the Macedonia community in Pickens County.

Prude was arrested at the Columbus Inn and Suites, according to his booking sheet.

He remains in the Pickens County jail.