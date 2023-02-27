Alabama man faces two capital murder charges in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A west Alabama man is accused of killing his uncle and is now facing two capital murder charges.

37-year-old Erick Lindsey remains in the Pickens County jail.

Pickens County law enforcement was called to County Road 87 this past Friday morning for gunfire.

Burglary is the underlying charge in the capital murder charge.

63-year-old Willie Lindsey Jr. died at the scene of the shooting.

Pickens County deputies and the district attorney’s office say the investigation is ongoing but no other arrests are expected.

Alabama law does not limit the number of capital murder charges based on the number of victims but rather on how the alleged crime was committed.

