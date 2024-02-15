Alabama man found guilty of child sex crimes in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alabama man will spend the next 30 years in a Mississippi prison for sexually abusing children.

Frank D. Harrison was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Harrison was originally charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of child molestation in 2018.

During this week’s trial, the survivors of the abuse, both of whom were under the age of 14 when the abuse occurred, testified against Harrison.

Judge Jay Howard sentenced Harrison to 15 years on each count to run consecutively for a total of 30 years.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X