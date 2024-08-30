Alabama man pleads guilty to domestic violence in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A west Alabama man was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

47-year-old Christopher Clark of Aliceville pleaded guilty to domestic violence by strangulation.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin said the incident happened in February 2022.

Clark attacked the woman. After choking her, he returned with a knife.

She was able to block his attempts to stab her but was cut.

Clark had prior convictions of theft and drug charges, along with misdemeanor domestic violence convictions.

