Alabama man pleads guilty to two child pornography charges

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Lamar County, Alabama man pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges.

20-year-old Mason Logan Martinez of Kennedy pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and one count of dissemination of child porn.

Martinez was arrested in May 2021 after investigators found he created and shared obscene videos of underage girls.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin said Martinez could face the maximum sentence because there was no plea deal reached in the case.

Martinez will be sentenced at a later date.

