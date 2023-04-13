Alabama man sentenced to 30 years in Mississippi prison

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A northwest Alabama man was ordered to serve 30 years in a Mississippi prison.

Damion Gruenberg from Haleyville, Alabama was sentenced in Tishomingo County Circuit Court.

He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and stolen firearms back in February.

District Attorney John Weddle said the case was investigated by the State Bureau of Narcotics and the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

Gruenberg also faces charges in Alabama.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter