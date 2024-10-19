Alabama man to serve 2 life sentences for murder of ex-wife

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama man has been sentenced to serve two life sentences in prison for the murder of his former wife.

Back in January of 2020, a friend discovered 48-year-old Maronda Parker Williams dead in her home on Alabama Highway 18 East outside Fayette.

She was the victim of a brutal attack by her ex-husband, 41-year-old Travis Terrell Williams.

Williams pled guilty to two counts of murder in a hearing held in Fayette County Circuit Court Wednesday, October 16.

Williams had been released from prison in Tuscaloosa County when he went to his ex-wife’s home on Jan. 19, 2020.

He made the trip because she had agreed to loan him money, and became violent when she offered $50 less than the $250 he’d requested.

Maronda Williams was found dead two days later and suffered multiple injuries from the attack.

Two blood-covered knives were found in a trash can outside the home.

Williams had broken a window and arranged items in the house to make it look like a burglary.

He disposed of her phone, wallet, and shoes in the outdoor trash can of a gas station on Highway 43.

