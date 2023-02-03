Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position.

Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County.

Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or Office for Personal Gain.

He was accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a woman under his supervision and soliciting explicit pictures and videos from her.

Painter was convicted on the charges in December.

Fayette County Circuit Judge Sam Junkin sentenced Painter to 20 years for the misconduct charge and 10 years for the ethics charge with the sentences to run consecutively.

