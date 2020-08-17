Alabama Releases 2020 Football Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) – The Southeastern Conference announced Alabama’s official schedule for the 2020 football season on Monday evening. Alabama is set for five home and away matchups apiece to round out the 10-game, conference-only slate.

Alabama’s schedule begins on the road in Columbia as the Crimson Tide pairs with the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 26. Following that, Alabama will host the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 3 and then take to the road for a matchup in Oxford with Ole Miss on Oct. 10.

- Advertisement -

The Crimson Tide will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a matchup with Georgia on Oct. 17 before traveling to Knoxville on Saturday, Oct. 24 to pair with the Tennessee Volunteers. Next up is a home contest with Mississippi State on Halloween before the Tide enters a bye week. Following the off week, Alabama will head to Baton Rouge Saturday, Nov. 14 to take on the LSU Tigers. The Tide will then host its final pair of home games against Kentucky (Nov. 21) and Auburn (Nov. 28) before closing conference play at Arkansas (Dec. 5).

The 2020 Southeastern Conference Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 19, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga