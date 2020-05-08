Alabama reopening restaurants, bars with limits on Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s dine-in restaurants, bars, salons and gyms are being allowed to reopen with limits as the state eases restrictions during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the new rules aimed at helping restart the state economy Friday.

New guidelines require that social distancing rules remain in place, and businesses are being required to limit crowds based on capacity.

But the state is lifting restrictions on non-work gatherings of 10 or more people, allowing more churches to resume services.

Entertainment venues including movie theaters must remain closed. Ivey says reopening businesses will allow â€œadditional people to go back to work.

