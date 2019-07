ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment rate is down to what officials say is a record-low 3.5%.

Back in May, that number was 3.7%.

- Advertisement -

It’s the state’s lowest jobless rate ever, and better than the most recent national unemployment rate, of 3.7%.

The number represents growth in employment of over 10,400 jobs, from last month.

The number of people counted as unemployed dropped to nearly 80,000.