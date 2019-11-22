Alabama residents plan to participate in Mississippi lottery

On Monday, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to stores across the state to buy the first scratch-off tickets.

LAMAR/LOWNDES COUNTIES, (WCBI) – We are only three days away from the launch of Mississippi’s Lottery.

Mississippi’s lottery is getting some attention from the neighbors too.

It’s not only Mississippi residents, but people in Alabama also want to get in on the action.

Stores along the state line are more than willing to give them their chance.

One convenience store sits only feet away from the Alabama state line. Many Alabamians will come here with the hope of getting a winning ticket.

“It’s our first time so maybe we try our luck,” said Samantha Farley.

Farley said she already has an idea where to spend money if that luck holds out.

“A new car.”

Store owner Yasser Jabar said he and his staff have been getting ready for the big crowd.

“It’s going to add a lot of customers for sure it’s going to help bring a lot of people in. Having extra employees kind of help with the lottery and get it together before all the storm comes,” said Jabar.

On a normal day around 500 customers stop by.

Jabar is expecting those numbers to grow into the thousands.

“It’s going to give Mississippi a chance to be on the map. Gives them a little hope, and you know help their families. It changes lives,” said Jabar.

For some, it’s a chance at a fresh start.

“I would probably buy me and my family our first home because I have a 3-month old daughter and I will just start buying a home so she can grow up in it,” said Haley Flippo.

“I’m going to buy myself a new truck and another tractor. You never know, somebody is going to win. I might be me,” said Rickey Merchant.

Monday is the first day for scratch-off sales. Powerball and Mega Million Sales start in January.