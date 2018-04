LAMAR COUNTY, Al. (WCBI)- Residents in Lamar County had the chance to hear from republican candidates in this year’s elections.

On Thursday, more than a dozen candidates came out for a meet and greet with residents at the Vernon City Auditorium .

- Advertisement -

In the upcoming elections, Lamar County residents will be voting in nine statewide races and 5 county races.

Primary elections are set for June 5th.